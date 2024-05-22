Eurasia Group founder Bremmer predicts "305+-10 seats" for BJP, allies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : US political scientist and Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer on Wednesday predicted that the BJP and its allies would get 305+-10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections this time.

He said that it is not much different from what was seen five years ago, adding that India is now becoming much more of a global leader.

"Prediction for elections for Eurasia group is 305+-10 seats. Really not much of a change from what we saw 5 years ago. Internationally, not just from the US perspective, but from the perspective of the rest of the world. This is an economy that has underperformed for a long time but is now doing a lot better. This is also a country that was very inward-focused for a long time, but this region is now becoming much more of a global leader," Bremmer told ANI.

He said that there is a lot more willingness to take India as a place to do business with over the long term.

"There is a lot more willingness to take India as a place you wanna do business over the long term...India is one of the countries in the world that a lot of companies are paying a lot more attention to because they see it as stable," the founder of the Eurasia Group, a risk and research consulting firm said.

"It's soon going to be the third largest economy in the world. Over the next five years, all of these things are positive as well as consistent leadership over what is likely to be 15 years," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in India across seven phases. The counting of votes will happen on June 4.

While Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term in power, while the Opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest back power from the incumbent BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking his third term from Varanasi. He won the seat with massive margins in 2014 and 2019.

