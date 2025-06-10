"Europe has sharper interest in building stronger ties with India": EAM Jaishankar in Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], June 10 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday addressed members of the Indian community from Belgium and Luxembourg, highlighting Europe's growing interest in deepening ties with India amid a changing global landscape and an increasing push for self-reliance.

"To give you a context of what I am doing, I think all of you living in Belgium, living in almost the centre of Europe, will understand today that lots of things are happening in the world, particularly in respect to Europe itself, and there is much sharper interest in Europe to build stronger ties with India," Jaishankar said during the interaction.

Reflecting on the shifting geopolitical landscape, the minister noted that Europe, much like India's concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, is beginning to rethink its dependence and move towards strategic autonomy.

"I think a part of it is the direction in which the world is going. There is an increase in the sense that, look, all countries in a way used to speak about Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I mean there is also Aatmanirbhar Europe now in the makingEurope, which realises that there are many problems of Europe that have to be readdressed by Europe itself," he stated.

He added that this rethinking has led to a clear shift in Europe's external engagements. "That they have to stand more on their own feet and therefore they need stronger relationships with other countries, and I think that is a very much the kind of thinking which is there in the process," Jaishankar said.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Indian diaspora, Jaishankar said, "You all come from different professions, different walks of life. I am sure you don't need me to tell you what is happening here and other possibilities. But certainly, when it comes to Belgium specifically, we can see that Belgium has always been a major partner of India."

Recalling the strong diplomatic foundations between the two countries, he added, "We always had a good political understanding as it was one of the earliest countries to establish diplomatic relations with India."

Looking ahead, the minister underlined New Delhi's intention to deepen engagement across sectors. "Politically, things have always been smooth for us; but our effort now is not just to be satisfied with what we have, but to intensify our cooperation with different countriesparticularly, I would say, the economic cooperation, the people-to-people linkages and also the well-being of the community," he said.

Jaishankar's outreach to the Indian diaspora came soon after he met with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost. Both leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and tackling the shared challenge of terrorism.

His visit to Brussels comes on the heels of a high-profile 300-member Belgian economic delegation led by Princess Astrid to India three months ago. During that visit, Princess Astrid met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM Jaishankar to explore cooperation in labour migration, pharmaceuticals, defence, diamonds, space, and green energy.

Notably, Jaishankar's visit coincides with the detention of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, who is currently lodged in a Belgian jail. Choksi, wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,850 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank, was arrested in April based on India's extradition request. India and Belgium have an extradition treaty, and the matter is expected to figure in diplomatic engagements during the minister's visit.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to France, the European Union, and Belgium from June 8 to 14, 2025. His engagements are part of India's broader push to strengthen ties with key partners across Europe.

