Europe Trip Expenses to Surge: European Commission Proposes Schengen Visa Fee Increase

Travelers planning a visit to the Schengen area should brace for a significant surge in trip costs, as the European Commission has proposed an increase in Schengen visa fees in 2024. The Commission, responsible for revising Schengen visa fees every three years, aims to further raise fees for countries deemed to exhibit "insufficient cooperation on readmission," referring to nations accepting the return of individuals expelled from Schengen member states.

The Schengen area comprises 27 European member countries operating under a unified visa policy for international travel. Citizens of these member countries enjoy visa-free travel within the Schengen area for up to 90 days. However, citizens from non-European Union member countries, including South Africa, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and China, require Schengen visas. Nationals of Britain, Canada, the United States, and Australia are exempt from Schengen visa requirements.

If the proposed fee hike is accepted, the cost of obtaining a Schengen visa will increase by 12.5%. For adults, the fee will rise from €80 to €90, while for children, it will increase from €40 to €45. Additionally, in cases where countries show insufficient cooperation in citizen readmission, the visa fee for children will rise from €120 to €135 and for adults from €160 to €180.

The European Commission presented the draft of the Schengen visa fee on February 2, with a feedback acceptance period until March 1. The proposed increase is attributed to the rising inflation rate in the European Union. External providers of Schengen visas will also be allowed to adjust their fees in line with the proposed revision. External providers, such as visa agencies, can charge a maximum fee of €45, up from €40, representing half the standard fee. However, the fee for a Schengen visa extension will remain unchanged at €30.