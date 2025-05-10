European leaders visit Kyiv, advocate for Ukraine's peace, sovereignty and prosperous future

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 10 : In a show of support for Ukraine, leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland travelled to Kyiv, urging Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasised the importance of peace, sovereignty, and Ukraine's future as a free and European nation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with the leaders, paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "We remember and honor the sacrifice of the fallen Ukrainian warriors."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1921118045646303687

Sharing a post on X, Starmer wrote, "In Kyiv today with @EmmanuelMacron, @_FriedrichMerz, and @DonaldTusk. Russia must agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Every step we take towards that is another step towards security and prosperity in the UK."

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1921132737546633370

In a post on X, Macron wrote, "Back in Kyiv, my first thoughts go to the Ukrainian people. For more than three years, you have stood with admirable courage... In the face of Russia's aggression, our response must be collective. This visit is made jointly with Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom."

The post added, "I have three messages. First, peace A just and lasting peace begins with a full and unconditional ceasefire. That is the proposal we are advancing with the United States. Ukraine accepted it on March 11. Russia, however, delays, sets preconditions, plays for time, and continues its war of invasion. Second, sovereignty The peace agreement to be built must guarantee Ukraine's security. That is what we have been working onin Paris, in London, and now here in Kyiv. We are making progress together. Finally, the future Ukraine is fighting for its people, but also for the European ideal we all believe in. A free, strong, prosperous, and European Ukraine is our goal."

https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/1921098630934470794

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shared a photo of himself in Ukraine, accompanied by the flags of both Poland and Ukraine, showcasing support.

https://x.com/donaldtusk/status/1921096689236009083

Earlier, CNN reported that Ukraine's Western allies, including the US, are threatening to slap Russia with more sanctions if Moscow fails to sign up to the 30-day truce in Ukraine proposed by the US.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday added the threat of additional sanctions from the US and "its partners" to his latest call for an "unconditional ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine that Moscow has repeatedly rejected.

Trump has made ending the war in Ukraine one of his priorities, and he has invested much effort into trying to get Russian President Vladimir Putin on board. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff went to Russia four times to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and there have been several other high-level meetings between US and Russian officials since Trump returned to the White House in January.

