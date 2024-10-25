European Parliament condemns China's military provocations against Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], October 25 : The European Parliament recently adopted a resolution asserting that UN Resolution 2758 does not impact Taiwan's ability to participate in the UN or other international organizations.

The resolution, which received 432 votes in favour, 60 against, and 71 abstentions, also deemed any unilateral changes to the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait as unacceptable. Additionally, it condemned China's ongoing military provocations against Taiwan, particularly referencing drills conducted near the island last Monday, as reported by the Taipei Times.

The resolution states that "any effort to unilaterally alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, especially through force or coercion, will be rejected and will provoke a strong and resolute response." It further noted that Resolution 2758 "takes no position on Taiwan" and strongly rejected and refuted the People's Republic of China's attempts to distort history and international rules.

According to the report, members urged the EU and its member states to support Taiwan's "meaningful participation" in international organizations, including the WHO, International Civil Aviation Organization, Interpol, and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The resolution also calls on the UN Secretariat to grant access to Taiwanese individuals, including journalists.

Moreover, the resolution condemned China's "grey zone" warfare tactics, such as cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, which aim to erode trust in Taiwan's democracy and institutions. It urged increased cooperation between the EU and Taiwan to combat these actions.

Simultaneously, the EU resolution reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to its "one China" policy, which serves as the political basis for EU-China relations. This is the most recent European statement regarding the UN resolution, following a speech by European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, at the parliament on Tuesday, reported by the Taipei Times.

In his address, Schmit reaffirmed the EU's longstanding "one China" policy but emphasized that the EU and Taiwan share similar values. He stated that the European Commission opposes any unilateral actions that alter the status quo through force or coercion.

The European commissioner, speaking on behalf of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell, also emphasized that preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is of "strategic importance for both regional and global security and prosperity."

For the first time, the official addressed China's interpretation of UN Resolution 2758.

"United Nations Resolution 2758 is quite briefjust 150 words," Schmit noted. "And within those 150 words, 'Taiwan' is not mentioned at all."

The report further said he further explained that "the resolution switched representation in the United Nations from the 'representatives of Chiang Kai-shek' to the 'representatives of the Government of the People's Republic of China.'"

"I welcome the European Parliament's focus on this issue and this important debate. We should take all opportunities to promote a more positive dynamic in cross-strait relations, which contributes to peace, not only in the region but also globally," he added.

The report further stated that Schmit's address was notable as it marked the first time the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, has "expressed its view" on the matter, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry urged more countries globally to join the EU and the US in confronting Beijing's "misinterpretation of the resolution" to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor