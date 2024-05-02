European Union condemns violence, threats against journalists

Brussels [Belgium], May 2 (ANI/WAM): Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, affirmed the EU's firm condemnation of all acts of violence, including threats, against journalists for exercising their profession, whether perpetrated by states, organised groups or individuals.

"There must be no impunity for such crimes, no matter where they take place," he said.

In a statement on behalf of the European Union marking the World Press Freedom Day, Borrell stressed that in 2024, the work of journalists is more significant than ever, adding that "on this day, we honour their work and courage."

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy emphasised that journalists and media workers reporting from armed conflict must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

"The EU deplores the dramatic increase in the number of journalists killed or injured while reporting on the devastating consequences of war," he further said.(ANI/WAM)

