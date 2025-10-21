European Union countries agree to ban all Russian energy imports from 2028

Brussels [Belgium], October 21 : European Union countries have agreed to ban all Russian energy imports from January 1, 2028, after voting for a European Commission proposal on the same.

Energy ministers of almost all EU countries voted in favour of the draft regulation, which applies to both pipeline oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), during a meeting in Luxembourg held on October 20.

The regulation constitutes a central element of the EU's REPowerEU roadmap to end dependency on Russian energy, following "Russia's weaponisation of gas supplies" and "repeated disruptions of gas supplies to the EU with significant effects on the European energy market," according to a statement by the European Council.

The Council confirmed that imports of Russian gas will be prohibited from January 2026, while maintaining a transition period for existing short term contracts from June 2026 whereas long-term contracts may run until January 1, 2028.

Lars Aagaard, Energy minister of Denmark, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency called the proposal a "crucial" step to make Europe energy independent.

"Although we have worked hard and pushed to get Russian gas and oil out of Europe in recent years, we are not there yet," Aagaard said.

"Therefore, it is crucial that the Danish Presidency has secured an overwhelming support from Europe's energy ministers for the legislation that will definitively ban Russian gas from coming into the EU," he said.

Negotiations are set to begin with the European Parliament to agree on the final text for the regulation.

Following Russia-Ukraine war, EU leaders agreed, in the Versailles Declaration of March 2022, to phase out dependency on Russian fossil fuels as soon as possible.

As a consequence,gas and oil imports from Russia to the EU have both decreased significantly in recent years. However, while imports of oil have dropped to below 3 per cent in 2025, Russian gas still accounts for an estimated 13 per cent of EU imports in 2025. This, explained the European Council, leaves the EU exposed to significant risks in terms of its trade and energy security.

In order to address this vulnerability, in May 2025, the Commission adopted the REPowerEU roadmap to ensure a stepwise approach to the phasing out of the remaining Russian energy imports and to boost the EU's energy independence and security.

In June 2025 the Commission put forward a proposal focusing on a gradual phasing out of the remaining pipeline gas and LNG, with a full prohibition by 1 January 2028.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on October 20 as foreign ministers from member countries gathered in Luzembourg that "Russia only negotiates when put under pressure" and that the EU is working towards adopting its 19th package of sanctions.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council yesterday, Kallas said, "We see President Trump's efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. Of course, all these efforts are welcome, but we don't see Russia really wanting peace. Russia only understands strength and only negotiates when it's really put to negotiate. So right now we don't see it yet."

"Ukraine has been ready for an unconditional ceasefire already since February, but Russia has no genuine interest in peace. We all support President Trump's efforts to end the war, but Putin will only negotiate seriously if he thinks he is losing," Kallas said in press remarks after the meeting of European foreign ministers.

In response to a question on President Trump's efforts to stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, EU's top diplomat Kallas said on October 20 that Ukraine shouldn't have to give up territory as part of a peace deal with Russia.

"Everybody says territorial integrity is an important value that we stand for. And I think we have to keep to that, because if we just give away the territories, then this gives a message to everybody that you can just use force against your neighbours and get what you want. I think this is very dangerous. That is why we have international law in place that nobody does that."

She also said EU ministers are also working to tighten enforcement against Russia's "shadow fleet," a network of vessels allegedly helping Moscow bypass Western oil-export restrictions. "We are discussing with the member states how to coordinate our actions regarding the shadow fleet better. We need to be more creative because they are also creative in bypassing these measures," she said.

US President Donald Trump had in his speech at the UN General Assembly accused NATO countries of continuing to use Russian gas and oil and "funding a war against themselves."

Kallas was asked on Monday about US President Trump meeting with Putin without Zelensky and whether she thinks that Trump is a reliable partner for Europe.

"I think President Trump is sincere in trying to end this war. So, that is very clear. We also want to end this war. Ukrainians definitely want to end this war. Who does not want to end this war is Russia. We should not be distracted. I think our course here is very, very clear. Our point is that we have to make also Russia to want peace, and that is why we are working also trying to convince our allies all across the world that nothing can come out of these meetings, if Ukraine or Europe, is not part of it," Kallas said.

