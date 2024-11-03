EU's Borrell vows to advance security, defence ties with South Korea

Seoul, Nov 3 European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that he will discuss ways to advance the EU's security and defence cooperation with South Korea during his visit to Seoul.

Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, wrote on social media platform X earlier in the day that he arrived in Seoul to co-chair the first Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Over the past years, we have become even closer partners making significant progress with the Digital, Green & Health Partnerships," Borrell wrote, noting his visit is aimed at taking the security and defence cooperation "to the next level."

Discussions are likely to address shared concerns over North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine and their joint responses.

Last week, Borrell strongly condemned North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, calling his upcoming visit to Seoul a "timely and important opportunity to discuss these worrying developments."

During his visit, Borrell will also hold talks with Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and visit the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas, according to the European External Action Service.

