Evacuation ordered as structures destroyed by bushfire in Australian state

Canberra, Dec 10 Residents of a coastal community in the northeast of the Australian island state of Tasmania have been told to leave immediately due to the threat posed by a bushfire that has destroyed two structures.

An emergency warning issued by the Tasmania Fire Service (TFA) on Wednesday morning for Stieglitz, a coastal town 190 kilometres northeast of the state capital of Hobart with a population of around 600, said that a nearby uncontrolled fire is expected to put lives in danger and could destroy homes, reports Xinhua news agency.

It said that the safest way for residents to survive is to leave immediately.

"There is expected to be thick smoke and showers of embers, which may cause fires all around you. Spot fires may threaten your home before the main fire arrives. Smoke and ash may make it difficult to see and breathe," the TFS said.

Earlier, authorities announced that more than 30 homes had been damaged or destroyed by a bushfire in Tasmania.

Authorities on Sunday night said that 19 homes had been destroyed and another 14 had been damaged by the fire in the small coastal town of Dolphin Sands, located 105 kilometres northeast of Hobart, the state capital.

Tasmania's Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner, Jeremy Smith, said at a press conference that over 120 assets, including outbuildings, garages and electricity infrastructure, had sustained damage.

The fire had been contained as of Monday morning local time, according to the Tasmania Fire Service, but residents who evacuated the area have been warned it is not yet safe to return due to the threat posed by forecast damaging winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Incident Controller Michael Goldsmith said on Monday that hazardous trees, damaged infrastructure and debris could still cause serious harm.

An updated emergency warning issued on Monday said that fire investigation and hazard identification activities were underway.

Anyone who remains in Dolphin Sands has been advised to continue monitoring conditions and be ready to act if the situation escalates.

Tasmania Police said that emergency services were checking on the welfare of residents who stayed behind and ensuring they had the necessary supplies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

