"Even PML-N leaders were surprised by announcement of banning PTI": Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 : The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were "surprised" when the government announced its plan to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, according to ARY News.

Speaking on the "The Reporter" broadcast on ARY News, he stated that the government would need to provide justification for the ban on Imran Khan founded-party.

"Even PML-N leaders were surprised by the announcement of banning the PTI," he said, adding that the country's politics cannot move forward without the PTI founder.

In response to a question about Pakistan's political landscape, he stated that the goal of PML-N was to destroy the PTI and its founder. He did, however, note that the previous ruling party was able to win a "majority" in the election.

He further criticised the PTI's strategy which, according to him, has not helped in releasing Khan from jail.

"My criticism is not on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, but on strategy. PTI is a big party but the strategy adopted is not right," he added, as per ARY News.

According to Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI was merely depending on lawyers and lacked a political plan.

He also said that the former ruling party should have made alliance with parties who objected to the February 8 election.

"The political strategy shows what will you do in future. The PTI should have talked to JUI-F, Jamat-e-Islami and GDA. Even if you don't need to talk, at least give an agenda," Chaudhry said.

According to the former minister, the Imran Khan-founded party should have made an alliance with JUI-F to unite Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a single platform.

"JUI-F and PTI have street power to jointly hold protests. The two parties will be able to exert pressure for Imran Khan's release from jail," he said, according to ARY News.

Notably, the former minister had earlier asserted that he is still a member of the PTI.

During his appearance on ARY News programme "Off The Record," he claimed that a few individuals took over the PTI, and newcomers like Raoof Hassan became seniors.

"Had I left the party, I would have been minister today on basis of the Forms 47," Chaudhry had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor