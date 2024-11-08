Ex-Pak minister urges US Prez-elect Trump to probe former PM Imran Khan's ouster

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 : Former Pakistani federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has publicly urged US President-elect Donald Trump to conduct a personal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from office.

Chaudhry alleged that the Biden administration may have been involved in Khan's ouster, a claim he hopes Trump will examine in light of similar challenges both leaders have faced, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry highlighted what he saw as "similarities" between experiences of Trump and Khan , pointing out that both leaders endured "fake cases." He suggested that Trump's advisors also suspect Biden's administration played a role in Khan's removal as Pakistan's prime minister, adding to calls for Trump to review the situation directly.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf leader also commented on recent US elections, drawing a contrast between the political landscapes of the two nations. He said, "The people's decision has been accepted in the US election 2024, but the nation's mandate was 'disregarded' in Pakistan's general elections," implying that Pakistan's electoral integrity has been undermined.

In an interview on ARY News' program 'Off The Record', the PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Muhammad Khan said that Imran Khan was optimistic about the US-Pakistan relationship under Trump's incoming administration.

The former Prime Minister, currently imprisoned, reportedly expressed hope that Trump's return to office would end the "negativity which prevailed under the [Joe] Biden administration," reported ARY News.

Ali Muhammad Khan noted that while Imran Khan did not specifically mention his own release from prison, he conveyed a positive outlook for Pakistan-US relations moving forward. Khan reportedly reflected on his "good and friendly relations with Trump" during his tenure as prime minister, according to the Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator.

Ali Muhammad Khan added that Imran Khan had received calls from Trump during his premiership, where they discussed a range of topics including business and bilateral relations.

The PTI leader said, "Khan said that Trump had a positive attitude towards Pakistan and the relations between the two countries were improving."

