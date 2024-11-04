Exercise Vajra Prahar: India, US kick off joint military drill in Idaho

Idaho [US], November 4 : The 15th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar kicks off at the Orchid Combat Training Centre in Idaho, US, on Monday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Army said.

This exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices between the Special Forces of both nations, marking a significant milestone in military cooperation between the Indian and US armies.

Taking to social media platform X, the ADG PI said that during the ceremony, military contingents introduced themselves and shared cultural insights, fostering friendship and mutual respect.

The atmosphere was further enriched by the celebration of Deepawali, with the Indian contingent exchanging sweets with their US counterparts.

"The opening ceremony of the 15th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar 2024 was held at the Orchid Combat Training Centre in Idaho, USA. Contingents introduced themselves, shared cultural insights and were briefed about the conduct of the exercise. In the spirit of Deepawali, the Indian contingent exchanged sweets with the US contingent to celebrate the festival together. Vajra Prahar aims to enhance military cooperation, interoperability and share the best practices between the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the US Army," the ADG PI said on X.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1853354801553113240?s=48%5C

Exercise Vajra Prahar is a joint Special Forces exercise between India and the US. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from November 2 to November 22 this year.

The last edition of the same exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya, in December 2023. This is the second exercise of the year between the Indian and US Army, the previous being Exercise Yudh Abhyas conducted in Rajasthan in September 2024.

Both contingents would take part in the joint exercise, which will comprise 45 personnel each. The Indian Army contingent is represented by Special Forces units and the US Army contingent by the Green Berets of the US.

The aim of this exercise is to promote military cooperation between India and the US through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics and to enhance combined capabilities in executing joint Special Forces operations in a desert/semi-desert environment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor