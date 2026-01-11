Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi tells Iranian protestors, "Do not abandon streets"

Tehran [Iran], January 11 : Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who lives in exile, on Sunday called on anti-government protesters to remain on the streets.

Pahlavi, the 65-year-old exiled crown prince and son of the late Shah (King), Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, in a video message posted on X, said that the protesters are being lauded for their courage by people around the world, especially US President Donald Trump.

"My compatriots, By your widespread and courageous presence in the streets across Iran for the third consecutive night, you have severely weakened Khamenei's repressive apparatus and his regime. Reliable reports have reached me indicating that the Islamic Republic is facing a severe shortage of mercenaries to confront the millions of people in the streets, and so far many armed and security forces have left their workplaces or disobeyed orders to suppress the people," he said in his address.

بدانید که تنها نیستید. هم‌میهنان‌تان در سراسر جهان، صدای شما را با افتخار فریاد می‌زنند که حتما تصاویر حضور پرشمار و گسترده آنها را از طریق صفحه تلویزیون می‌بینید. دنیا امروز کنار انقلاب ملی شما ایستاده است و شهامت شما را تحسین می‌کند. به‌ویژه پرزیدنت ترامپ، به عنوان رهبر جهان… pic.twitter.com/D3JjErJ7QM— Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 11, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Pahlavi said that Iranian leader Khamenei sees the protesters as their enemies, while he himself and his mercenaries were seen as anti-Iranian.

"What remains for Khamenei is a minority of violent mercenaries who, like their criminal leader, are non-Iranian and anti-Iranian, and consider youthe great nation of Irantheir enemy. Know that they will face consequences for their actions. While reiterating my second call for 6:00 PM today, Sunday (21 Dey), I ask all of you to go to the main streets of the cities in groups with your friends and family members; along the way, do not separate from one another or from the crowds of people; and do not take side streets that could endanger your lives," he said.

Pahlavi said that the protesters have the support of other compatriots around the world.

"Know that you are not alone. Your compatriots around the world are proudly shouting your voice, and you will surely see images of their numerous and widespread presence on television screens. The world today stands with your national revolution and admires your courage. In particular, President Trump, as the leader of the free world, has closely observed your indescribable bravery and has declared that he is ready to help you," he said.

Pahlavi said with determination that the protesters would 'take back Iran.'

"Do not abandon the streets. My heart is with you. I know that I will soon be by your side. We will take back Iran," he added.

According to a report in the New York Times, the US President Trump has been briefed in recent days on a range of military options targeting Iran.

According to the report, the options presented to Trump include targeted strikes on select sites in Tehran, including non-military infrastructure linked to the regime's internal security apparatus. The briefings are said to be part of contingency planning as the administration evaluates diplomatic, economic and military tools to deter further violence by Iranian authorities.

The current protests began on December 28, following a collapse in the national currency of Iran, the rial.

Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday that the spokesperson for Iran's Constitutional Council attributed the recent violent riots in the country to foreign interference that took advantage of peaceful protests to upset security.

Anti-government protests in Iran continued for the 14th consecutive day on Saturday, with authorities tightening security measures as demonstrations spread across multiple cities.

The Iranian Khamenei regime has accused the United States of fuelling unrest, claiming that what began as peaceful protests were deliberately turned violent through foreign incitement, an act it said violates international norms, as per Press TV.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in a letter addressed to the United Nations saying that Washington bears direct responsibility for "riots and violent acts" in Iran.

He condemned the United States' "illegal behaviour" and its coordination with Israel to interfere in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs. Iravani said such interference is carried out through "threats, incitement, and deliberate encouragement of violence," to undermine Iran's stability and security.

In a statement released yesterday by the Iranian Army warned that the aggressive and evil US government has hatched plots to regain its dominance over the Iranian people, Tasnim news agency reported. )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor