Expecting export orders from Argentina, Egypt and Philippines: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

By Shailesh Yadav

Paris [France], June 19 : After inauguration of its pavilion at the Paris Air Show, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chief Ananthakrishnan CB said the company has leads from many countries like Argentina, the Philippines and Egypt and it is seeing how best to convert them into business prospects.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ananthakrishnan CB said, "We are in discussions with Argentina, Egypt and the Philippines. We hope that some breakthrough order will come through."

HAL chief also stated that they have got a range of indigenous products. They also wanted to promote the company's product profile and the firm is very aggressively engaged with seeing to what extent the company can export also.

"Our indigenous capabilities improved by engaging with the various foreign OEMs and also to see that as to how we can promote our wide range products. Our aim is to generate 10 per cent of revenue from export in the next three to five-year timeframe.

Last year Safran Helicopter and HAL signed an agreement to create a joint venture to develop helicopter engines.

Talking about the deal, HAL Chief said, "We are trying to engage Saffron for the supply of engines. We wanted to jointly develop the engines with Safron in India so that the technology will be available within the country and the Intellectual property rights also will remain within the country."

"We have already finalized the work share agreement and next 30-40 days we should start initiating the activities towards the joint venture. The shareholder's agreement is expected to be signed anytime now," he said.

