Expects Taliban to fulfil its promise of inclusive government: Russian Foreign Minister

Kabul [Afghstan], May 7 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said they expect "Taliban leaders" to fulfil their promises of forming an inclusive government, "not only in terms of ethnic groups but also by ensuring the presence of the entire spectrum of Afghstan's political forces", Afghstan-based Tolo News reported.

These promises, Lavrov said have "yet to be done."

"We are monitoring the implementation of their assurances that they will respect human rights, ensure security in the territory of Afghstan, and eradicate the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking. All of our SCO colleagues have taken a united position on this," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov while speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Orgzation (SCO) meeting, claimed that there is convincing evidence to the "effect that the United States supports the terrorist groups entrenched in the territory of Afghstan".

These terrorist groups, according to Lavrov, "are opposed to the Taliban, including the Islamic State, the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan, and Al-Qaeda".

"The Americans have not abandoned their attempts to reintroduce US military infrastructure in the region surrounding Afghstan, in Central Asia. Everyone is well aware of the serious threat inherent in these attempts. We will resolutely oppose them," he said.

Regarding this, Sayed Jawad Sijadi, a political analyst, said: "Everyone knows that the main condition for getting out of the crisis is to consider the realities in Afghstan, form an inclusive government and recognize the fundamental rights of the people of Afghstan."

The Taliban has not commented on Lavrov's claim regarding the US's support to terrorists in Afghstan.

However, Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi, in response to Moscow's call to form an inclusive government, said that the interim government is "inclusive".

"The formation of the government is inclusive ... No one has been dismissed, and also, on the political level there are figures from all ethnic groups and provinces," he said, as quoted by Tolo News.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of India, Russia and Pakistan on Friday called for a representative government in Afghstan and the protection of women's rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor