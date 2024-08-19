Experience Abu Dhabi unveils 'Al Ain: A Living Oasis' documentary

Dubai [UAE], August 19 (ANI/WAM): Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), today launched its new campaign to discover the rich history, attractions and enticing hidden gems of the Living Oasis city, Al Ain.

The "Al Ain: A Living Oasis" four-part documentary-style campaign takes viewers to the heart of Al Ain, showcasing the city and surrounding region's rich tapestry of culture, adventure, and tradition.

From exploring ancient forts and lush oases to trying thrilling outdoor activities and discovering vibrant local life, the documentary follows two Emirati friends as they discover how Al Ain seamlessly offers an unparalleled tapestry of experiences.

The campaign stars Emirati corporate banker turned photographer Obaid AlBudoor and Salem Al Attas, who travel across Al Ain, trying traditional skills such as archery and horseback riding, and dive into modern-day, white-knuckle pursuits that take them out of their comfort zone.

Just over an hour away from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al Ain has been inhabited for over 5,000 years. It is dotted with archaeological sites, restored forts, and early human settlements that have given rise to crafts and traditions that still exist.

"As a photographer, traveller, and explorer, it's very rewarding to be able to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and recharge my creative energy in such a tranquil and lush place," said Obaid. "There's a unique energy to Al Ain that really made an impact on me."

"I thoroughly enjoyed discovering Al Ain, and I hope that those who follow our adventureswhether white-water rafting, trying local crafts, delving into Al Ain's vibrant coffee and cafe culture, or immersing themselves in all it has to offerare inspired to visit and create their own unforgettable memories in this amazing destination," Salem stated. (ANI/WAM)

