Experts call for urgent action to reduce NZ's high aviation emissions

By IANS | Published: May 26, 2023 03:18 PM 2023-05-26T15:18:08+5:30 2023-05-26T15:30:22+5:30

Welliington, May 26 Experts have called for urgent action to reduce New Zealand's high aviation emissions which ranks ...

Experts call for urgent action to reduce NZ's high aviation emissions | Experts call for urgent action to reduce NZ's high aviation emissions

Experts call for urgent action to reduce NZ's high aviation emissions

Google News Next

Welliington, May 26 Experts have called for urgent action to reduce New Zealand's high aviation emissions which ranks sixth in the world in terms of per capita emissions.

New Zealand's total emissions rose 116 per cent from 1990 to 2019, reports Xinhua news agency.

This rapid growth path is incompatible with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to research conducted by scholars from the Victoria University of Wellington and Massey University.

Reducing air travel is challenging for New Zealand considering its remote location, high proportion of globally dispersed families, tourism industry, and poor public land transport system, said the research article published on Friday on the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand.

While technological innovations have been proposed to reduce emissions, researchers said that none of these will lead to a significant reduction in the short to medium term, and that "the growth in air traffic seems likely to defeat even the most ambitious technological improvements".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Victoria university of wellington Victoria university of wellington Xinhua Xinhua News Xinhua news agency Xinhua news agency quoted comptroller of the royal household Xinhua news agency quoted seven news Xinhua news agency quoted the health ministry Xinhua news agency quoted palestine liberation organization's executive committee Xinhua news agency quoted the national health commission Xinhua news agency quoted the syrian observatory for human rights