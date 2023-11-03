Explosion rocks US military base in Syria: Report

Damascus, Nov 3 An explosion rocked a US military base in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah on Thursday night, a pro-government radio station reported.

The blast was heard at a US military base located in the Shaddadi area, in what appeared to be a drone attack, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Sham FM radio.

No more details were provided, but the base and other US military bases in eastern Syria have been subject to drone attacks recently against the backdrop of the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor has previously reported that Iranian-backed fighters intensified their drone attacks on US military bases given the US support for Israel in its military campaign in Gaza.

