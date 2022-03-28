Explosives attack in Bogota leaves one child dead, several others injured

One child died and over ten other people were injured in an explosion next to a police station in Colombia's capital Bogota, the city's mayor, Claudia Lopez Hernandez, said.

A total of twelve people, including seven children, were injured in the explosives attack that occurred in Bogota's southern Arborizadora Alta neighborhood on Saturday.

"One of the 7 children injured last night, barely 12 years old, died at dawn. A 5-year-old girl is still in critical condition. The other injured are all stable and recovering," Lopez said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to the mayor, over 60 buildings, including homes and schools, were damaged by the explosion.

The Bogota mayoral office said in a statement that a total of 35 people, 33 civilians and two police officers, required medical attention following the explosives attack against the police station. Seventeen people did not need hospitalization. Eleven of those hospitalized have already been discharged, six, including one police officer, remain in medical centers.

The search for those responsible for the attack continues. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor