Exports to catapult TN to trillion-dollar economy by 2030: Stalin

Chennai, May 11 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that the state has the potential to increase its share of exports manifold and that exports would catapult the state to a trillion dollar economy by 2030.

In his address at the Southern Region Export Excellence award function, organised by the Federation of Indian Exports Organisation here, he said that exports from the state would touch $100 billion from the present $26 billion by 2030.

Noting that in 2020-21, Tamil Nadu accounted for Rs 1.93 lakh crore or 8.97 per cent of India's exports and was third among the states in the country, Stalin said: "Our goal is to increase the export share from the state every year."

The Chief Minister listed a slew of industry-friendly measures taken up by his government including the Rs 100 crore allocation for strengthening the export infrastructure, formation of a knowledge city, and the constitution of the State Export Promotion Council as the reason behind the increase in exports from the state.

He also said that the share of exports from southern region of the country is to increase from the present 26 percent to 35 percent in the coming five years and the state expected to play a significant role in this growth.

The Chief Minister presented awards in multiple categories. Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Minister T.M. Anbarasan were also present.

