External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Maldives for official visit

Male [Maldives], August 9 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Maldives for a three-day official visit. He was received by Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer at the airport.

Jaishankar's Maldives visit will be from August 9 to 11. The visit will aim to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.

During his visit, Jaishankar is expected to engage in fruitful discussions with the Maldivian leadership.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1821913271445946530

"Pleased to arrive in Maldives. Thank Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer for receiving me at the airport," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Maldives occupies an important place in our vision of 'Neighbourhood First' & 'SAGAR'. Looking forward to fruitful engagements with the leadership," he added.

In response, to Jaishankar's arrival, Moosa Zameer expressed pleasure and stated that he looks forward to having meaningful discussions.

https://x.com/moosazameer/status/1821915533442478565?s=46

Moosa Zameer said in a post on X, "Delighted to welcome Minister of External Affairs of India H.E. @DrSJaishankar on his official visit to the Maldives. Looking forward to having meaningful discussions to further solidify the historic ties between #Maldives and #India!,"

EAM Jaishankar's visit marks his first visit to the island nation after his re-appointment for the second term.

His visit follows the recent visit of the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

"The External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, Dr. S Jaishankar, will pay an official visit to the Maldives from August 9-11. The visit follows the recent visit of the President of the Republic of the Maldives, H. E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Jaishankar previously visited the Maldives in January 2023.

