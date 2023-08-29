Extreme weather continues in Italy

Rome, Aug 29 Train services between France and Italy were temporarily halted after a huge rockslide that blocked access to a series of tunnels.

In the mountainous regions of Italy, landslides on Monday forced the evacuation of dozens of people.

Just days after a blistering heatwave, Italy is now experiencing a significant drop in temperatures with strong winds and heavy rains that cause landslides, mudslides and flood warnings, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media, mudslides forced the evacuation of around 70 people near the Alpine city of Cortina d'Ampezzo, and a dozen others had to be taken to safety after flooding in the Valtellina area of Lombardy north of Milan. Roads were closed, and flood warnings were issued across northern Italy, including in and around the cities of Genoa, Milan, Turin and Verona.

In Venice, a high-tech anti-flood system was used this year, as the city faced the risk of flooding in August. Normally, the flood season in that part of the country begins in October.

All this comes just days after the end of the country's third major heatwave of the summer. Last Friday, the Ministry of Health said that 19 of the country's 27 largest cities were under extreme heat warning, with high temperatures posing health threats even to young and healthy individuals.

Over the weekend, a cold weather system brought lower temperatures to the country. On Monday, only one city was under "red alert".

The train service that connects Italy's Piedmont region with France's Alpine Savoy region across the Alps was closed on Monday due to a rockslide in France's Maurienne Valley on Sunday and could remain closed for days or even a week, according to train operators in both countries.

Temperatures were dropping in southern Italy on Monday, but without the rain that pelted much of the rest of the country. After weeks of drought, fire risks remained and there were reports of new wildfires around Sicilia's capital Palermo and in the rural parts of the island of Sardinia.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the latest blazes, though in Sardinia the electricity transmission network was damaged, causing brief outages.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor