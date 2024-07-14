"Fabric of our gentle nation is tattered...": Melania Trump after assassination attempt on husband

Washington DC [US], July 13 : Melania Trump, the wife of former US President Donald Trump, issued a statement, following the attack on her husband on Sunday, and said that the "fabric" of the country is "tattered."

Thanking the Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who escorted Trump, the former First Lady further urged countrymen to unite again.

"I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans. We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one," Melania Trump said in a statement.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," she added.

Stressing that differing opinions, policy, and political games are "inferior to love", she said that American politics are "only one vehicle that can uplift our communities", while love, compassion, kindness and empathy are "necessities."

"Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now," Melania Trump said.

She added, "This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships, again."

Melania Trump also expressed her sympathy with the families of the victims of the attack.

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," the former First Lady added.

Two years ago today, my mom passed away. I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life. I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind. pic.twitter.com/b9kJTv6cWf — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, also reacted on the assassination attempt on her father and recalled her mother Ivana Trump.

Taking to social media platform X, she said, "Two years ago today, my mom passed away. I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life. I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind."

Following the attack on her father, Ivanka thanked people for their prayers for Trump and also thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement officers.

"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always," she said in an earlier post after the attack.

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage.

Following the attack on Trump, the Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face.

He raised his fist towards the crowd as he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel. Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear.

One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured, CNN reported. The gunman was also killed by US Secret Service agents.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the gunman involved in the assassination attempt against Donald Trump as Thomas Matthew Crooks. It further said that an investigation is underway into the shooting incident, CNN reported.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden spoke with his predecessor and rival candidate Donald Trump following the gunfire incident at the latter's campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler.

Biden also spoke with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy.

