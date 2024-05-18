'Fake eyelashes', 'Butch body', 'bleach blonde'...: US lawmakers trade insults

Washington, DC [US], May 18 : Tensions rode high during a United States House Committee meeting with lawmakers of the Republican and Democratic Parties, who resorted to hurling body shaming insults at each other.

Republican Party Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked outrage when she made a comment on the appearance of Democratic Party Representative Jasmine Crockett, CNN reported.

The House panel had met on Thursday to discuss holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over his refusal to turn over audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

During the hearing, Greene told Crockett, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

According to ABC News, Democrats called for Greene's eyelash comment to Crockett to be struck off from the record and the congresswoman to be barred from speaking for the rest of the proceedings. Greene repeatedly shouted she was "not apologizing."

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Greene's remarks were "absolutely unacceptable how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?"

To this Greene responded with "Are your feelings hurt? Awww," Greene replied. "Why don't you debate me?"

Ocasio-Cortez then replied: "I think it's pretty self-evident." And Greene responded: "Yeah, you don't have enough intelligence."

CNN reported that Crockett, however, did not take Greene's remarks lying down. And made a dig that appeared to be directed at the Republican.

"I'm just curious. Just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" Crockett said.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer responded, "Uh, what now?"

Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday, said he is disappointed in the chaos and name-calling that happened.

"It was not a good look for Congress," the speaker told ABC News. "We all I think need to control the emotions better and get the job done."

