Fake news increased during Imran Khan's party protest march towards Islamabad: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 9 : A watchdog has released its report on the rise of fake news circulating across national and social media during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest march towards Islamabad on November 24, The Express Tribune reported.

The report has revealed how misinformation disrupted the security agencies, government and political parties. The Fake News Watchdog, an organization dedicated to researching misinformation, revealed that fabricated news during the PTI protest had a destructive affect and the sharing of infromation without verification distored the image of Pakistan at international level.

The report has mentioned several examples of fake news, including a fabricated video message from the PTI founder, false reports regarding the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, and a statement falsely attributed to Pakistan's Interior Minister.

Furthermore, baseless claims about hundreds of bodies lying at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital had a negative effect, according to The Express Tribune report. Other fabricated stories included the alleged appointment of Asad Qaiser as PTI chairman and an account falsely related to Imran Khan's son, Suleman Khan.

According to the report, Pakistan's former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri's statements regarding Imran Khan's health had a very negative affect while an old picture was used during a press conference by Attock District Police Officer Ghiyas Gul.

The news of the death of a PTI worker, who purportedly fell from a container, was discussed internationally until it proved false after the worker came to surface and held a meeting with Ali Amin Gandapur, The Express Tribune reported.

The report said, "Not only the security agencies but also the PTI leadership faced serious difficulties due to fake news. The victims of fake news include the government, security agencies and political parties. Therefore, steps to combat fake news in Pakistan need to be taken on an urgent basis."

