Families of disappeared Baloch launch hunger strike amid promises from Pak govt

Turbat [Pakistan], July 21 : Families of forcibly disappeared Baloch individuals have launched a hunger strike unto death in Turbat district of Pakistan's Balochistan, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the Pakistani government's handling of the issue. The protest, now in its seventh day, aims to highlight the plight of family members of those who were abducted and demand their safe return.

According to a statement from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a Baloch rights organisation, "The sit-in camp by victim families of the disappeared people has completed seven days."

On July 18, they announced a hunger strike. These families, from various areas of Kech district, have been protesting in front of the DC office in Turbat. On July 19, they began their hunger strike.

The sit-in camp by victim families of the disappeared people has completed seven days. On July 18, they announced a hunger strike. These families, from various areas of Kech district, have been protesting in front of the DC office in Turbat. On July 19, they began their hunger pic.twitter.com/L70L3rQ283— Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech (@BYCKech) July 19, 2024

This protest underscores longstanding grievances within the Baloch community over enforced disappearances. The BYC expressed frustration with the district administration, noting previous unsuccessful negotiations. "The sit-in camp in Turbat in front of the DC office has entered its seventh day for the third time after deceptive negotiations with the district administration," the BYC statement highlighted.

The deteriorating health conditions of the protesting families have also become a major concern. "Due to the harsh weather conditions, the health of the families is continuously deteriorating. They have received no proper response from the so-called district administration. Two days ago, the families initiated a token hunger strike," the statement continued.

The sit in camp turbat infront of DC office entered in 7th day by 3rd time after the deceptive negotiations of the District administration. Previously at the same place the sit in was held by the missing persons families for 7 and 16 days respectively. Due to the harsh weather… pic.twitter.com/ACNjL26tPx — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 20, 2024

The situation has become dire, with reports of health emergencies among the protesters. "Yesterday, an 80-year-old woman named Bibi Sharathoon, protesting for her son, Jan Muhammad, who disappeared 11 years ago, became unconscious. Similarly, the sister of Nisar Kareem also lost consciousness and was later shifted to the hospital," the BYC emphasised. The protest camp includes families of 10 missing persons, spanning from elderly individuals to infants, all demanding the release of their loved ones.

In a separate statement on social media, prominent Baloch rights activist Maharang Baloch condemned the administration's inaction, stating, "The families of Baloch missing persons in Turbat have been protesting for months with only false promises from the administration. Now, they're on a hunger strike in extreme heat, and their health is deteriorating. Their loved ones must be released immediately."

This ongoing protest underscores the urgent need for international attention to the human rights violations and challenges to survival faced by the Baloch community in Balochistan.

The situation remains tense as families continue their protest, calling for concrete action and resolution from authorities amid deteriorating health conditions and escalating grievances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor