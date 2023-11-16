Families of hostages, murdered of Oct 7 go on Latin American diplomatic push

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 16 (ANI/TPS): Diplomatic missions comprised of family members of Israeli hostages held in Gaza as well as people murdered by Hamas during the October 7 attack, initiated by Israel's Diaspora Affairs and Foreign Ministries, are expanding and reaching Latin America. The first mission arrived in Mexico earlier this week.

The members of the delegation are expected to meet with the members of the two houses of representatives of Mexicothe Senate and the Congressand with the Catholic vice-cardinal of Mexico, Bishop Salvador Gonzalez Morales. The delegation will also meet with senior officials at the Mexican Foreign Ministry and hold a meeting with members of the local Jewish community.

Also, the family members will be interviewed by Mexican media in order to raise awareness of the issue of returning the abductees. After the visit to Mexico, the delegation will go to Miami, where members will participate in a conference of mayors to combat anti-Semitism.

This was the sixth such group to leave Israel in the last two weeks, the first to go to Latin America. Previously, such delegations travelled to London, Rome, the United States, Canada and Belgium. The family members met with heads of state, members of parliament, representatives of aid organisations and journalists with the aim of exerting international pressure for the return of the abductees and actions against Hamas.

Natalia Casuroti, the mother of Keshet who was murdered at a party in Be'eri: "I lost the biggest thing in my life, I lost my son, who was a symbol of connecting hearts. I am going on a mission to increase public sympathy for Israel, and to strengthen and strengthen the Jewish communities. It should be made clear that such atrocities as occurred on 7.10 cannot exist without defensive actions on the part of Israel. Innocent and innocent citizens, including babies and the elderly, were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organisation. They should return home immediately."

Diego Engelbert, who had family members taken to Gaza as hostages, including two girls, Mika (18), and Yuval (11): "I am going on a mission to work to return all the abductees to their families. The abductees are citizens who should now be returned home without any negotiations. Also I would like to send a message to the Red Cross that if they care about the safety of the Palestinians, they should also care about all of the Israeli abductees. They must enter Gaza and check the condition of the abductees and if medical aid needs to be delivered to them." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor