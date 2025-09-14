Families of 'martyrs' to receive 1 million Nepali rupees in compensation: Interim PM Karki

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14 : After taking charge as Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki announced that those killed during the anti-corruption protest in Nepal would be known as 'Martyrs' and a compensation amount of 1 million Nepali rupees would be given to their families.

She made the announcement in her remarks after assuming charge.

During the press conference, Sushila Karki said that all the deceased of September 8 will be known as 'Martyrs' and be given one million Nepali rupees each.

Expenses of the injured will be borne by the government, and they will also be compensated. Transfer of the bodies from Kathmandu to other districts will be facilitated by the government", she said.

Interim PM Karki further highlighted that those involved in acts of vandalism will be investigated, and the government will discuss and work on the reconstruction.

"Personal properties were also burned down. We will not leave them, and the government will work on measures to give them some compensation. It can be through soft loans or any other measures," she said.

Karki underscored that the interim government is not here to "taste the power" and would not stay for more than six months.

Speaking about the protest, she said that the movement was a first of its kind in Nepal. "They are demanding economic equality and the eradication of corruption."

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki took charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Sunday, becoming the first woman PM of the Himalayan country.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests.

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepal's politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval.

On Friday, Nepal's Parliament was formally dissolved, and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Karki was sworn in as the country's new interim PM.

Announcing the decision, the President's Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm (local time), marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

