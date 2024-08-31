"Families of missing journalists to protest, raise voice against enforced disappearances": Baloch rights activists Mahrang

Quetta [Balochistan], August 31 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch announced on Friday that families of journalists who have gone missing will stage a protest, and raise their voices against the practice of enforced disappearances.

Sharing a post on X, Baloch said, "The families of Asif Baloch and Rashid Baloch, who have been missing for six years, will hold a protest tomorrow in front of the Quetta Press Club."

She added, "I request the intelligent people of Quetta to participate in the protest tomorrow and raise their voice against the anti-human policy of enforced disappearances and support them in their struggle for the families of the victims of enforced disappearances."

She further said that the protest will be held at Quetta Press Club on Saturday, August 31 at 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan strongly condemned the persistent harassment, detention, and enforced disappearances of journalists and social activists by Pakistani forces.

In a post on X, the independent non-profit organisation stated, "The Human Rights Council of Balochistan condemns the ongoing harassment, detention, and enforced disappearances of journalists and social activists by Pakistani forces. On 28 August, journalist Hayat Khan Khetran, along with Asif Baloch and Hayat Shah Baloch, members of the Barkhan Youth Union, were abducted after being summoned by the Frontier Corps (FC) in Barkhan. Their current whereabouts remain unknown."

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan's statement came ahead of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances is observed annually on August 30. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the serious human rights violation of enforced disappearances, honouring victims and their families, and advocating for justice and accountability. In the context of Balochistan, the day holds significant relevance due to the region's ongoing struggles with this human rights issue.

Balochistan, a region in southwestern Pakistan, has been deeply affected by the practice of enforced disappearances. Human rights organisations and local activists report that individuals, including journalists, activists, and political dissenters, are often abducted by security forces or other actors. The abductions are used as a tool of intimidation and repression, aimed at silencing dissent and stifling calls for greater autonomy or independence.

