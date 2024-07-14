Fatal Road Accident in Baghlan Province: Six Commuters Killed, Five Injured in Afghanistan Road Crash

In a devastating incident that has shaken the community of Baghlan province in north Afghanistan, six commuters tragically lost their lives and five others sustained injuries following a severe road accident.Local authorities and law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.

As the community of Baghlan province comes to terms with this tragic event, there is a collective call for vigilance and adherence to road safety regulations to prevent further loss of life. The authorities are committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to avoid such incidents in the future, emphasizing the importance of safe travel practices.