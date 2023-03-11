Father of Indian-American doc killed in carjacking case worried for others

New York, March 11 Father of an Indian-American doctor killed by carjackers in Northwest DC, last year, worries that the thieves, who remain at large, may still be harming others.

Rakesh Patel, 33, from Washington Hospital Center had left his Mercedes running while he dropped off a package for his friend near Florida Avenue and 18th Street in Adams Morgan on March 8, 2022, NBC4 Washington reported.

A group of thieves jumped into the car, and when Patel tried to stop them, they ran over him and drove away.

Security cameras showed two masked men leaving the car at 16th Street and Roxanna Road in Northwest later that night.

They returned the next day with what looked like a bottle of bleach and they took a floor mat.

Raj Patel told NBC4 that he is still heartbroken over the death of his son.

"Once they said they had a lead, and then they said they lost the lead, and that's about it," Raj Patel said."It hurts to know that nobody can reverse what happened, nobody can change it," Patel said.

"But I think the people that committed the crime, that if they don't go after them, they keep on doing it."

With so far no arrests being made in the case, Raj worries that the carjackers might kill another innocent person.

"My son is not going to come back, but at least somebody else's son might be saved," he said.

"You don't know... It could be the president's son. You never know, but they can be saved, right?"

The doctor was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to DC Police, the victim's stolen vehicle was found the following afternoon about five miles from the scene of the hit-and-run close to the Maryland border.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the killer or killers.

