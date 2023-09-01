Father wanted in 'honour killing' case extradited from Pakistan to Italy 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 : A man wanted for the killing of his 18-year-old daughter has been extradited from Pakistan to Italy where he will face trial, the Italian justice minister said on Thursday, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The man, Shabbar Abbas was arrested in his village in Punjab last November on suspicion of killing his daughter Saman Abbas who had gone missing in April 2021 after refusing to travel to Pakistan for an arranged marriage.

Italy Justice Minister Carlo Nordio in a statement said: “This is a step forward to allow justice to run its full course after a horrific crime.” He added that the suspect was on his way to Italy.

The teenage victim was identified by dental records after human remains were found near her family home in the northern Italian town of Novellara more than a year after her disappearance, as per Dawn.

According to prosecutors, the family was angered when they found out that Abbas had a boyfriend in Italy.

They allege that she was killed when she returned to the family home to collect some documents after living nearby for a while under the care of social services.

Meanwhile, the father has denied that his daughter is dead. Her uncle was extradited from France to face trial, along with two of her cousins.

