Fatima bint Mubarak visits Sheikh Zayed Children's Complex in Istanbul

Istanbul [Turkey], May 10 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, visited today the Sheikh Zayed Children's Complex in Istanbul, accompanied by Emine Erdogan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye.

During the visit, Sheikha Fatima and Emine Erdogan viewed a presentation introducing the complex's comprehensive programmes dedicated to child care, highlighting its efforts to provide an integrated educational, social, and health environment for children.

The session opened with recitations from the Holy Quran, delivered by one of the children at the complex.

The presentation also emphasised the complex's role in supporting bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Turkiye in early childhood development. It spotlighted educational initiatives designed to instil humanitarian values, enhance children's mental and creative abilities, and provide academic and psychological support to gifted students.

Representatives of the complex delivered an overview of its goals and vision, focusing on nurturing children in a safe and stimulating environment. They explained the centre's dedication to supporting the educational, psychological, and social aspects of child development, empowering children to discover their talents and potential, and thus preparing a distinguished generation capable of positively contributing to society.

During the visit, Sheikha Fatima also received a detailed presentation on the redevelopment project of the Sheikh Zayed Children's Complex in Istanbul. The project stems from a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Community Development and the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation with the Ministry of Family and Social Services in Turkiye. With a value of AED 40 million, the project marks a transformational step in delivering specialised child care services.

The presentation included details about expansion, maintenance, and modernisation work carried out under a comprehensive plan to ensure the facility continues to operate at high efficiency, aligned with global best practices in child care. The development covered facility expansion, enhancements to living, learning, and psychological support environments.

Sheikha Fatima praised the outstanding efforts invested in the complex, calling it a prominent humanitarian institution that reflects the historic and distinguished relations between the UAE and Turkiye. She underscored the importance of such humanitarian projects in strengthening joint cooperation and achieving social solidarity, emphasizing that child care and ensuring a dignified life for them is a top priority of the UAE's humanitarian mission worldwide.

During her visit, listened to a moving speech by a young adult raised in the complex, who described the facility not merely as a residence but as a nurturing and humanitarian environment that shaped his character and instilled in him hope and ambition. He expressed his deep gratitude to the UAE for its continued care and noble initiatives, which reflect its profound humanitarian commitment to supporting and empowering children globally.

Sheikha Fatima also watched a performance by a choir group composed of children from the centre, who expressed their dreams of a bright future and conveyed hopeful messages filled with optimism and confidence in life. (ANI/WAM)

