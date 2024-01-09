'Fauda' star Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Jan 9 Idan Amedi, one of the popular stars of web series, 'Fauda', which is a big hit on the OTT platform Netflix, and a renowned singer in Israel with millions of followers on YouTube, is seriously injured in Gaza while fighting Hamas terrorists.

The family of Amedi announced the news of his injury late Monday evening.

The Fauda star was fighting in the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) counter-terrorism unit and was injured while fighting in the strip.

Amedi was fighting in the counter-terrorism unit as a reservist since the war began immediately after the Hamas rampage on October 7.

He has documented moments from the military service on his Instagram account and had said, "This is not a scene from Fauda, this is real life."

He also added that he and his fellow soldiers were motivated by their concern for the victims of Hamas' October 7 massacre.

"May God and us avenge their blood," Amedi said.

He joined the hit web series 'Fauda', and portrays his role as Sagi, a member of the counter-terrorism unit headed by Doron ( played by actor Lior Raz).

