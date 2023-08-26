'Fauda' star Tsahi Halevi goes on a 'Mumbai darshan' with Nushrratt Bharuccha

Mumbai, Aug 26 Marking his Bollywood debut with the movie 'Akelli', Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, was recently on Mumbai Darshan, and also embarked on a culinary journey through Mumbai's diverse street food scene.

The lead actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took her co-star Tsahi on a whirlwind tour of Mumbai as part of their promotional campaign for the much-anticipated movie 'Akelli'.

Their Mumbai Darshan included a visit to the iconic Gateway of India, a walk along the Marine Drive Queen's Necklace, and a visit to the legendary Maratha Mandir theatre.

Known for his role in 'Fauda', Tsahi immersed himself in the culture and traditions of the country. The actor reported to have had a lot of fun while shooting for the film.

Tsahi commented: "I feel very privileged to be part of team 'Akelli' and to have worked with such a talent as Nushrratt, more so having her take me on this tour in the beautiful city of Bombay definitely opened up my appetite to discover more of the beauty, colors, tastes, history and uniqueness of India. I’m truly looking forward on enhancing this on growing cultural relationship between Israel and India, and hoping to soon host Nushrratt and the 'Akelli' team in my beautiful country."

Nushrratt shared: "From the time Tsahi landed everybody have asked us weather I have taken him around, showed him Bombay, have I made him eat Indian food and I just thought that I have not taken him anywhere, he should see Bombay from my point of view."

"So, I took him to my favourite place, which is Marin Drive because I went to college in Jai Hind and used to hangout there for hours and hours. Then I took him to NCA, I performed many shows there. He keeps singing one Hindi song that is 'Tujhe Deka Toh Ye Jana Sanam', so I took him to Maratha Mandir to show this movie and it's the oldest theatre," she said.

"And of course in Bombay I couldn't make him eat Vada Pav so I took him to eat that with all the mirch and masala, and then he saw the Taj Hotel and Gateway of India. Indeed it was a great day," she added.

'Akelli' is an intense thriller that delves into the gripping narrative of a young woman's struggle for freedom. Produced by a collaboration involving Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar of Dashami Studioz along with Shashant Shah and Vicky Sidana, this film explores themes of courage, endurance, emancipation, and the will to survive.

The movie also stars Amir Boutrous in a pivotal role.

--IANS

