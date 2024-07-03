Fawad Chaudhry, others expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Imran Khan's orders, says party official

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, has said that several former ministers, including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi were officially expelled on the orders of party founder Imran Khan, according to ARY News.

Raoof Hasan said during a discussion on ARY News' "11th hour" that the PTI core committee passed a resolution declaring that these people would never again be allowed to join the party.

"The rhetoric initiated by these individuals was responded by us, but the founder of PTI has now instructed us not to respond to any statement," Rauf Hassan stated.

He asserted that the three-party expelled members had received VIP treatment and had not experienced any violence while in custody.

He further stated that he is concerned about the release of the ministers, disclosing that it was an attempt to weaken PTI.

He insisted that the party would overcome these obstacles to become stronger.

"The party will not be weakened by people like them; on the contrary, we will become stronger," he said.

In response to a query about the AML leader, Raoof made it clear that Sheikh Rasheed is not a PTI member and that talking about him in this situation is improper. Rauf Hassan emphasised the weekly meetings in which the party founder and six chosen PTI members debate critical choices and guest lists, according to ARY News.

"I am unaware about the individuals held the meeting with PTI founder over court orders," he added.

Regarding other devoted members, Rauf Hassan highlighted Shehryar Afridi's commitment and selflessness on behalf of the party. Shahryar Afridi is a party loyalist. He has made many sacrifices and is still an essential part of PTI, he stated, according to ARY News.

Usman Dar and his family were also mentioned by Raoof Hassan, who acknowledged their important achievements and sacrifices on behalf of PTI.

Rauf Hassan pointed out that while everyone has an opinion, the majority makes the decisions when it comes to internal party dynamics.

He mentioned the attempts to connect with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in order to boost the movement, as well as Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who modified his position for the benefit of the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor