Fazlur Rehman urges consensus on Pakistan constitutional amendments

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 30 : Senior Pakistani leader Fazlur Rehman emphasized the need for consensus among political parties while introduction of constitutional amendments to prevent political upheaval in the country.

According to Dawn report, Rehman said, "We want constitutional amendments to be made with consensus, ensuring they do not trigger political unrest in the country". He is the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan- Fazlur (JUI-F), a leading national political party of the country.

The JUI-F chief opposed any amendments to the constitution which are designed to benefit specific individuals or those that can result in an increase the powers of the security forces at the expense of fundamental rights or increase the military's visibility in civilian forums.

Commenting on the Punjab province's government blocking a PTI public rally, Rehman criticised the move as undemocratic, urging the authorities not to display narrow-mindedness, as reported by Dawn.

He also showed support for establishment of a Constitutional Court in Pakistan, an idea that emerged in the country's polity in 2006 after its leading political parties had an alliance outlining steps to end the military rule and restore civilian democratic rule in Pakistan.

Earlier on September 29, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the partyhas finalised its own draft for constitutional amendments and will consult with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme 'Sawaal Ye Hai', Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that a detailed discussion took place with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in their meeting."We (PPP and JUI-F) decided to hold another meeting (to consult on the constitutional amendments)," PPP Secretary General told ARY News.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be meeting soon during which he said that the new draft is likely to be approved.

"PPP's proposals for constitutional amendments have been shared with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and we are very close to JUI on this draft," Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said.

Bukhari said that not just the PPP, but the government also has to play a role to get the constitutional amendments passed, ARY News reported.

Earlier, Bilawal stated that passing constitutional amendments without taking JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman into confidence is impossible. Talking to ARY News, Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto, said that JUI-F is also preparing its own constitutional amendment draft.

