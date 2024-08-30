FBI offers USD 25,000 reward on Cindy Rodriguez Singh, wanted for son's murder

Dallas [US], August 30 : The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to USD 25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, wanted for allegedly killing her young son.

Notably, Rodriguez Singh has ties to India and Mexico. She is wanted for allegedly killing her 6-year-old son, who hasn't been seen alive since October 2022.

At the request of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Everman Police Department officers conducted a welfare check on behalf of the boy on March 20, 2023.

During the welfare check interview, Rodriguez Singh lied to officers when she explained that the boy was living with his biological father in Mexico, and had been there since November 2022, according to the official website of the FBI.

On March 22, 2023, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and six other juvenile children boarded an international flight bound for India. It was determined that the missing child was not present, and did not board the flight.

On October 31, 2023, Cindy Rodriguez Singh was charged with capital murder in District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas. On November 2, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez Singh in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, after she was charged with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

In making the announcement, Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough asked the media and public to help locate Rodriguez Singh.

"Cindy Rodriguez Singh is wanted for allegedly murdering her own young son," Yarbrough said. "I am confident that the combination of publicity, significant reward offering, and the team of experienced investigators assembled by the FBI Fort Worth Resident Agency violent crime squad, Everman Police Department, Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and Texas DPS-Texas Rangers will lead to her arrest."

The FBI on its official website further said that Rodriguez Singh's last confirmed sighting was on March 22, 2023, as she, her husband, and six juvenile children, boarded an international flight to India. She was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1985 and is 39 years old.

The fugitive is between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 3 inches tall; 120- 140 pounds; has a medium complexion and tattoos on her back, both legs, right arm, right hand, and right calf. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

