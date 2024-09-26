Fear grips Japanese community in China after schoolboy's stabbing

Shenzhen [China], September 26 : A Japanese schoolboy's killing in a stabbing incident in Shenzen a week ago has sparked fears among the Japanese community in China.

The 10-year-old child was on his way to his school when he was attacked by an assailant on September 18. However, the Chinese administration has not revealed the possible motive for the crime, NHK World reported.

A man in his 30s engaged in trade-related business in Shenzhen said that he felt nervous while walking alone in the city, and that the city is no longer a place he can consider living for a long time, NHK World reported.

Following the incident, security has been beefed up at condominium for Japanese residents in Guangzhou, near Shenzhen. The number of guards has been increased to four with stab-proof clothing and shields provided to them for protection. They will remain on standby whenever a school bus comes to the site.

The security measures have been taken to ease the tensions of people, as they remain concerned for their safety. According to the NHK World report, the Japanese Ambassador to China, Kanasugi Kenji, on Tuesday, visited Dalian in the northeastern province of Liaoning, as the area now is home to more than 1700 Japanese firms and a Japanese school.

In his statement, Kenji urged Dalian Communist Party Secretary Xiong Maoping to increase the safety apparatus for Japanese nationals and the school for the community.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had demanded an explanation from China over the incident, as this was the second knife attack on Japanese children within a month, CNN reported.

The child had succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment. Speaking to reporters, Kishida stated that the attack was "a despicable crime and a serious and grave matter."

In the statement, Kishida stated, "We strongly demand that the Chinese side explain the facts of the case. As more than a day has already passed since the crime, we have instructed them to provide an explanation as soon as possible. Such an incident must never be repeated. We strongly urged the Chinese side to ensure the safety of Japanese people."

Meanwhile, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa said, "I take the incident extremely seriously. This should never happen in any country. Particularly, I sincerely regret that this despicable act was committed against a child on their way to school," Al Jazeera reported.

The incident has triggered outrage within the Japanese and Chinese communities. A Shenzhen resident, who laid a white rose outside the Japanese school after the boy's death, said, "As a Chinese, I feel heartbroken, outraged and ashamed," CNN reported.

In the same report, a resident who demanded anonymity for fear of reprisal said, "This kind of violence is the result of long-term education of hatred ... There's no good in instilling hatred from a young age".

Similarly, a Chinese blogger in a now-removed viral article from WeChat said, "The 'anti-Japan rhetoric' based on nationalist narratives has increased to dominate the internet. These online remarks ... will inevitably spill over from the screen and impact the real world."

