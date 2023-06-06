Federal Bank launches 'I am Adyar, Adyar is me' campaign in Chennai

Chennai, June 6 The Federal Bank has launched a campaign to celebrate people and their culture by transforming an entire bank branch into a museum of local stories.

The ‘I am Adyar, Adyar is me' campaign has handpicked 40 compelling stories of individuals, which are showcased in an exclusive exhibition at the Adyar branch of Federal Bank.

This art exhibition will run for two weeks between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The campaign is a first-of-its-kind micro-marketing initiative in the banking industry, which is aimed to showcase the soul of Adyar, including its people's struggles and triumphs which make it special.

The walls of the Adyar Branch have been adorned with vibrant paintings which reflect the lively spirit of the locality. The bank's team ventured into the neighborhoods of Adyar, listening to the people and collected around 100 stories and photographs of the individuals interviewed.

Over 100 auto-rickshaws have been decorated with the campaign's branding.

Federal Bank Chief Marketing Officer M.V.S. Murthy said the ‘I am Adyar, Adyar is me' campaign is a sincere effort by the bank to celebrate life, living and memories of the people of Adyar.

He said that the bank is honoured that the neighbours around its branch in Adyar have graciously shared their stories in an authentic and inimitable way.

