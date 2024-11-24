Federal Youth Authority, National Service and Reserve Authority organise 2nd Fakhr Forum

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, the Federal Youth Authority, in collaboration with the National Service & Reserve Authority, has organised the second edition of the Fakhr Forum.

The Forum aims to celebrate Emirati youth who are enrolled in or have graduated from the National Service Programme, to uphold quintessential Emirati values, instil a spirit of pride, sacrifice, and generosity in their hearts, and establish these principles as a steadfast identity that strengthens their loyalty and sense of belonging. It also highlights the exemplary experiences of young people and their honourable role in serving the nation.

The forum was attended by a large number of Sheikhs, ministers and dignitaries.

Delivering the Forum's keynote speech, the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah said: "The UAE wise leadership has always believed that building the future begins with preparing a generation of aware youth who believe in their role and are conscious of their responsibilities. They are the hope upon which our aspirations are built and the strength that drives change."

He added that Fakhr Forum reflects the greatness of the achievements accomplished by the United Arab Emirates over 53 years of construction, development, sacrifice, giving, and relentless ambition.

It is worth noting that the first edition of the Fakhr Forum was organised in 2019 as part of state-level efforts to raise awareness about the importance of national responsibility, reaffirm the UAE leadership's commitment to supporting the nation's heroes who contribute to maintaining its security and stability, and embody the UAE's vision of building aware, capable generations who understand their pivotal role in shaping the nation's future. (ANI/WAM)

