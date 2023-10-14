Ferry service launch marks big step for India-Sri Lanka people-to-people contacts: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], October 14 : The launch of passenger ferry service between Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka's Kankesanthurai is "truly a big step" for people-to-people contacts between India and Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Jaishankar virtually joined the launch of the ferry services that was flagged off today by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal at Nagapattinam.

In his virtual address, the external affairs minister said the ferry service between the two countries is also an affirmation of the people-centric policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Vessel Cheriyapani travelled with 50 passengers on its inaugural journey to Sri Lanka and will return to India this evening with passengers from Sri Lanka, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Jaishankar said, "We are gathered here this morning to witness the launch of the passenger ferry from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai. This is truly a big step for people-to-people contacts between India and Sri Lanka and it was so recognized by Prime Minister Modi and President Ranil Wickremesinghe."

"But the occasion is more than just a ferry launch. It is an affirmation of the people-centric policies of the Modi government that have helped both those in Tamil Nadu and those in Sri Lanka's northern province," he added.

Jaishankar termed India's 'Neighbourhood first policy" a generous and far-sighted approach to approximate nations with a focus on connectivity, cooperation and contacts. He said that India's approach is visible in the Chennai-Jaffna flights that have been sanctioned by PM Modi.

The external affairs minister also recalled that PM Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Jaffna.

"Let us look at how different policies have come together to make a difference. To start with, we have Neighborhood First policy, a generous and far-sighted approach to approximate nations with the focus on connectivity, cooperation and contacts and that is exactly what we are seeking to do through this ferry," he said.

"This is already visible in the Chennai-Jaffna flights that Prime Minister Modi has sanctioned. Such steps are a natural decision of a Prime Minister who has Tamil Nadu close to his heart and who has taken so much interest in the welfare of all in Sri Lanka. After all, who can forget that Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister ever to visit Jaffna," he added.

Jaishankar noted that the Indian government's commitment is also visible in support for housing projects, cultural centres and hospitals in Sri Lanka. He said that India in future is looking at grid connection, pipeline and economic corridors and support for all in Sri Lanka to live in equal dignity and equal rights.

Highlighting the SAGAR policy, Jaishankar said, "We have again been active in ensuring maritime security and safety as also in disaster response and environment security. This ferry is an important people-to-people connect through the maritime domain. It also underlines the assistance we have provided for the smooth functioning of the Kankesanthurai harbour."

He said that the PM Modi government's third policy is ease of living or how to make life easier for common citizens. He said that the ferry would directly facilitate cargo services and noted that its benefits would reach those who might have been left behind.

"The ferry will directly facilitate cargo services as you all heard and particularly help small businesses. Its benefits will reach those who otherwise may be left behind. Only yesterday evening, I was discussing with Prime Minister Modi my Sri Lanka visit from which I had returned on Thursday," Jaishankar said.

He further said, "His interest is evident in the message that you will hear from him. This is a Prime Minister who thinks big but always thinks practical. His concern for the interests of Tamil Nadu is well known. We saw that last year in Kashi Tamil Sangamam. We now see it in this Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka ferry as well."

The ferry service between Nagappatinam in India and Kankesanthurai (KKS) near Jaffna is a high-speed ferry operated by the Shipping Corporation of India and has a capacity of 150 passengers, according to the the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The distance of about 60 nm (110 Km) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai will be covered in approximately 3.5 hours depending on sea conditions, according to MEA. In order to start the ferry service, the Indian government supported the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board in upgrading facilities at the Nagapattinam port. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government has created the necessary infrastructure at the port of KKS.

In the press release, MEA stated, "The Government of India's efforts to start the ferry service are in line with the Government's priority to enhance connectivity with neighbours and in the wider Indian Ocean Region.

"A direct passenger ferry between Sri Lanka and India will provide an efficient and cost-effective means of travel for the people of the two countries, boost tourism and trade links and strengthen people-to-people ties. The ferry will also enhance economic activity around the two ports and invigorate local economies," it added.

The direct air connectivity between Chennai and Jaffna which was suspended during the COVID pandemic resumed in December 2022, according to MEA. Enhancing direct connectivity with Sri Lanka's northern province complements the Indian government's other ongoing development initiatives in the region.

MEA release stated, "The Governments of India and Sri Lanka will continue to work towards the commencement of ferry services between other ports, including the traditional route between Rameswaram- Talaimannar."

