FIBA 3x3 World Tour returns, bringing Paris Olympic stardom to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 25 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and FIBA continue their strong partnership as the World Tour arrives at the Corniche. Talal Al Hashimi, Executive Director of Events at the council, welcomed the 14 participating teams, wishing them success in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hashimi pointed out that it is incredibly special for Abu Dhabi to be hosting this tournament after such a special summer of sport at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He said, "This relationship with International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has been going for nine years and we are so proud of this journey with them. Abu Dhabi continues to be a leader in the 3x3 world since hosting the very first FIBA 3x3 World Tour in 2015. The game has developed so fast, not only in Abu Dhabi but across the whole of the UAE, and the love for the sport has continued to grow to new heights.

"We're back here on the Corniche, a place where the people of Abu Dhabi can enjoy not only the games but everything this iconic part of the capital has to offer. There is plenty to do here and I hope the fans come down and enjoy it."

He also spoke about the importance of hosting the ever-popular QUEST event here which contributes to the continued growth and development of 3x3 sport across the country.

"One of the main KPIs we have of any event we host here is to maintain the legacy of what we experienced. That is why we continue to organize and hold the community basketball championship, The QUEST, right here in the capital. It has attracted a lot of teams from all over the UAE to compete, to win the opportunity of a lifetime to play against the best in the world at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour weekend. A huge thank you to everyone here, for their ongoing support in allowing us to continue to bring world-class action to our city," he added.

Ignacio Soriano, Head of Events and Partnerships at FIBA, said, "We're honoured to be here, and we obviously value our relations with ADSC. The main event we have here is the pinnacle of all the work ADSC does, giving amateurs the opportunity to play right here on the court; we are giving the youth here inspiration, especially when we can bring the likes of Worthy - our Olympic Gold medallist present here today - to help this cause."

"Our goal is to promote basketball. We want to grow the game. So, ensuring that we have the likes of Worthy going to local schools here in Abu Dhabi, like we did yesterday, is all part of that plan," Ignacio added.

"What we saw and inspired to 10 years ago, is what we're seeing now. As we look to the future, it's important to appreciate and enjoy what we've achieved right now."

Also in presence today was the Paris 2024 Olympic Champion from Team Amsterdam Worthy De Jong who said, "My experience in Abu Dhabi is always great; we get to experience so much, and hopefully inspire people too. This is my second time here now and it's really such a pleasure to be here.

"Growing up, I was inspired by the likes of Michael Jordan, and also my dad who played ball, too," added Worthy. "I hope that all those who come down this weekend not only get to enjoy the games but also get a little inspiration from what we do."

Asked about the growth of the game in the UAE, Worthy said, "The more games and events you have here, the better. It's only going to improve the game and love for it." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor