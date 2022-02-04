FICCI CASCADE to launch 'Anti-Smuggling Day' on Feb 11

New Delhi, Feb 4 FICCIs Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) has taken a lead to mark the launch of Anti-Smuggling Day on February 11.

‘Anti-Smuggling Day' will represent a major step in the fight against the global menace of smuggling. With no country immune to the impact of smuggling and no single sector can be said to be an exception, this day will highlight the mounting hazard of smuggling. It will not only call for attention for creating awareness on this issue, but will also evaluate what more needs to be done at a national and international level in mitigating this challenge.

Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE said: "Illicit trade in smuggled goods is a global problem of enormous magnitude and nations are reeling under its devastating impact. Unfortunately, not enough awareness and thrust is being given to this growing threat which is not only draining our economies and leading to job losses but is also a huge risk to the security of nations worldwide. If the spread of smuggling is not checked, the consequences will be disastrous for our future generations and hence we must take a holistic view to curb this evil."

Anti-Smuggling Day will gather momentum and will bring together policy makers, international institutions, enforcement agencies, industry members, media, and consumers and reinforce their commitment to take action to curb this scourge that is growing every year and affecting all countries.

Balesh Kumar, Member-Investigation, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs; P.K Das, Director, Compliance and Facilitation Directorate, World Customs Organisation; Stefano Betti, Deputy Director-General, Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT); Najib Shah, Former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs; D.P. Dash, Former Pr. Director-General, DRI, Former Chairman, Enforcement Committee, World Customs Organisation (WCO) are slated to address the launch event.

As a run up to Anti-Smuggling Day, and to sensitise the youth on the menace of smuggled goods, FICCI CASCADE also organized a national Digital Art/Poster making competition on the theme, 'Stand Against Smuggling'.

FICCI CASCADE will also felicitate the winners of the competition during the Anti-Smuggling Day event.

As per the estimates of the World Economic Forum, illicit trade resulted in an annual drain of $2.2 trillion or approximately 3 per cent of world GDP in 2020.

While nations are increasingly recognizing the dangers posed by this evil business and are intensifying their efforts to create an effective deterrence against such activities, in India, FICCI CASCADE is at the forefront of generating awareness on the detrimental impact of smuggled, contraband and counterfeit products.

As per a 2019 study by FICCI CASCADE, large scale smuggling in only 5 key industry sectors resulted in a loss of Rs 1,17,253 crore to the Indian economy and job losses to the tune of 16.36 lakhs.

With widespread smuggling of various goods, along with large quantities of the same being seized regularly, by our enforcement agencies, this illegal business will only grow in the years to come.

