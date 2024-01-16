FIFA Awards 2023: Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati Clinch Best Player Awards

In a closely-fought competition, Argentina's soccer icon Lionel Messi secured the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the third time in the last four years, narrowly surpassing Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, Spain and Barcelona forward Aitana Bonmati clinched the Best FIFA Women's Player Award at The Best FIFA Awards held in a star-studded ceremony in London.

Pep Guardiola, the triumphant coach of Manchester City's treble-winning team, was honored with the Best Men's Manager of 2023 award, prevailing over Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi and Napoli's Luciano Spalletti. On the women's front, England coach Sarina Wiegman earned the Best Women's Coach award for a record-extending fourth time. The awards ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements in the world of football, recognizing excellence both on the pitch and in coaching.

Manchester City's goalkeeper, Ederson, secured the Best Men's Goalkeeper award at the prestigious ceremony in London, showcasing his exceptional skills in the net. On the women's side, Mary Earps, the prominent goalkeeper for Manchester United and the England national team, claimed the Women's Best Goalkeeper award, adding another accolade to her remarkable career. The recognition of these goalkeeping talents highlighted their outstanding contributions to the sport during the past year.

Lionel Messi achieved a historic milestone by securing the FIFA Best Player of the Year award for the third time, making him the most decorated male player in history in this category. Notably, Messi's performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup did not factor into the considerations for this accolade. Despite this omission, he remarkably surpassed Erling Haaland to claim the top honor, showcasing the enduring impact of his exceptional skills and influence on the footballing world.