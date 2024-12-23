Fiji Airways resumes commercial flights to quake-hit Vanuatu

Suva, Dec 23 Fiji Airways restarted commercial passenger operations to Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu, on Monday, after days of suspension following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Vanuatu on December 17.

According to Fiji Airways, the aircraft carried 98 passengers, including a Fiji government relief team, returning Vanuatu nationals and residents as well as aid workers, with a payload of assistance goods onboard.

Also on board was a Fiji Airways ground team to service the aircraft at Port Vila and prepare for its return journey.

The Fijian national carrier resumed its normal schedule on Monday afternoon and further services will be operated on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake in Vanuatu last week killed at least 14 people, injured more than 200 and caused widespread damage, with homes flattened and vehicles destroyed.

A Fiji military team was sent to Vanuatu as part of Fiji's broader commitment to support neighbouring nations in times of crisis, as the country stands in solidarity with Vanuatu during its recovery from the devastating earthquake.

Earlier On December 21, Port Vila International Airport said that it will reopen on Sunday commercial airline operations, which had been suspended following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Vanuatu.

Airports Vanuatu Limited, owner and operator of Port Vila International Airport, made the announcement on Saturday via its social media account.

The company encouraged stranded passengers both in Vanuatu and abroad to contact relevant airlines to confirm details of their travel plans.

"Our certified aviation infrastructure engineers have completed a thorough inspection of all our airport pavements and have certified them as safe for operations having sustained no damage from the recent earthquake," Airports Vanuatu said, adding that aviation fuel supplied at Port Vila Airport is also not contaminated based on assessments conducted by fuel specialists.

The devastating earthquake has caused dozens dead, with more than 200 others injured.

Airports Vanuatu said the country's capital city, Port Vila, is still recovering from the devastating earthquake, with intermittent disruptions to utilities, communications and various services ongoing.

