Fiji Deputy PM Biman Prasad visits Indian High Commission in Suva, offers condolence on Manmohan Singh's demise

Suva [Fiji], December 30 : Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad signed the condolence book at the Indian High Commission in Suva to offer condolence on the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Suva wrote, "Thank you Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister Prof. @bimanprasad for the heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh."

https://x.com/HCI_Suva/status/1873571052955344988

Biman Prasad called Manmohan Singh a "great leader" of India and said that his leadership and contributions will be greatly missed.

"With deep sadness, signed the condolence book at the High Commission of India in Suva, mourning the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a great leader of India. His leadership and contributions will be greatly missed. #RIP #ManmohanSingh," Biman Prasad wrote on X.

https://x.com/bimanprasad/status/1873572012112970088

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26. On Saturday, Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy.He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

