Suva, July 21 Fiji witnessed an 11-per cent increase in tourist arrivals for June this year compared to the same period in 2019.

Tourism Fiji said on Friday that the island nation recorded 90,460 visitor arrivals in June alone, equivalent to 106 per cent of June 2019 figures, reports Xinhua nes agency.

Neighboring countries Australia and New Zealand contributed to 73 per cent of visitor arrivals, with 24,000 visitors from New Zealand, the highest in a month since the reopening of borders following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fiji has welcomed 417,852 arrivals this year and 1,077,390 since the reopening of borders in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor