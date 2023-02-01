Finance Minister to present Union Budget for 2023-24 today
By IANS | Published: February 1, 2023 07:57 AM 2023-02-01T07:57:03+5:30 2023-02-01T08:20:14+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 1 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.
She will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.
The Finance Minister will also lay statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy and on macro-economic framework.
Sitharaman will further introduce the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House.
