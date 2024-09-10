Finland, India mark 75 Years of diplomatic ties with grand reception

New Delhi [India], September 10 : The Finland Embassy in New Delhi hosted a grand reception Tuesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Finland and India.

The event highlighted the deep and multifaceted partnership that has developed over the past seven and a half decades. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal was the guest of honour at the event.

"The evening brought together diplomats, business leaders, cultural figures, and friends of both nations. The festivities commenced with the national anthems of both countries, followed by an address from the Ambassador of Finland to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta," the Finland embassy in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

While addressing the event, Ambassador Lahdevirta emphasised the historical ties between Finland and India, noting that these strong foundations have enabled the two countries to build a dynamic and evolving partnership over the years.

"Today, our partnership is more robust than ever. We have ventured into strategic dialogues encompassing crucial areas like digitalisation, education, sustainability, and innovationor DESI, as we fondly call our approach. This framework, based on the Joint Declaration made by our Prime Ministers during their 2021 meeting, has set the stage for deepened cooperation in ICT, education, and environmental sustainability. These pillars not only reflect our shared vision for the future but also symbolise our commitment to building a resilient, forward-looking partnership. We look forward to taking this relationship to new heights in the years ahead," said Ambassador Lahdevirta.

The reception also featured an address by Sakari Puisto, Chairperson of the Commerce Committee of the Parliament of Finland. Puisto underscored the importance of economic ties between the two nations, highlighting that over 100 Finnish companies are now operating in India with foreign direct investments amounting to over 4 billion euros.

He also spoke about the commitment to sustainability, digital innovation, and educational exchange that continues to drive the partnership forward.

Puisto further remarked, "We are keen to expand our cooperation in talent attraction, offering excellent opportunities for both students and experts. Our cultural and people-to-people exchanges, including tourism, are flourishing. Direct flights between Helsinki and New Delhi by our national carrier, Finnair, have greatly facilitated travel between our countries."

A special video message from Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, was played in front of the audience during the reception, further emphasising Finland's commitment to strengthening ties with India.

The evening featured a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the anniversary, followed by a vibrant cultural performance by students from the World University of Design (WUD). The embassy has a notable past association with WUD.

Earlier this year, the embassy organised a logo-design challenge at WUD to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties between Finland and India.

Aman Narayan, a student from WUD, created the winning logo by drawing inspiration from India's cultural ethos as well as the aurora borealisthe natural phenomenon for which Finland is famous. The competition highlighted the creative collaboration between the two nations, and both countries adopted the logo for use in their bilateral communications throughout the year.

The event concluded with a raffle draw offering one lucky guest a round-trip flight between Delhi and Helsinki, courtesy of Finnair. Guests enjoyed live jazz music performed by the ASG.TPM Band and a curated buffet featuring Indian and Finnish delicacies.

In a delightful touch, guests left the reception with a Moomin mug, celebrating Finland's beloved cultural icons. Created by Finnish author Tove Jansson, the Moomins have made a significant impact on Finnish culture and have captured the hearts of people around the world.

The reception celebrated both the longstanding Finland-India partnership and the promising future that lies ahead.

Since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations on September 10, 1949, Finland and India have built a robust and multifaceted partnership across diverse sectors. Today, this partnership flourishes through collaboration in digitalisation, environmental sustainability, technological innovation, and vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

Looking ahead, both nations are set to build on these successes, exploring new opportunities and advancing shared goals for a prosperous, interconnected future.

